Will we have an early spring or six more weeks of winter? I guess that all depends on which groundhog you believe.
Early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, on Groundhog Day, General Beauregard Lee arose to the sounds of reveille and emerged from his ante-bellum style mansion at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson and did not see his shadow. According to folklore, that means we’ll see an early spring.
But at the same time in Punxsutawney, Penn., Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his hole at Gobbler’s Knob and saw his shadow, means we have six more weeks of winter in store.
So who is correct. According to most record keepers, Gen. Lee is more accurate in predicting early springs, and Phil is more accurate in predicting more winter. But you don’t have to just take their predictions - there are at least 15 other groundhogs around the United States and Canada that made their own predictions on Groundhog Day. They and their 2022 predictions (including Gen. Lee and Phil) are:
• Balzac Billy, Balzac, Alberta, Canada - Winter
• Buckeye Chuck, Marion, Ohio - Spring
• Dunkirk Dave, Dunkirk, NY - Winter
• Fred la Marmotte, Quebec, Canada - Winter
• Gen. Beauregard Lee, Jackson, Ga. - Spring
• Holtsville Hal, Long Island, NY - Spring
• Jimmy the Groundhog, Sun Prairie, Wisc. - Spring
• Malverne Mel, Long Island, NY - Winter
• Ms. G, Lincoln, Mass. - Spring
• Mount Joy Minnie, Mount Joy, Penn. - Winter
• Octoraro Orphie, Quarryville, Penn. - Spring
• Poppy the Groundhog, Lancaster, Penn. - Winter
• Punxsutawney Phil, Punxsutawney, Penn. - Winter
• Shubenacadie Sam, Shubenacdie, Nova Scotia, Canada - Winter
• Sir Walter Wally, Raleigh, NC - Winter
• Staten Island Chuck, New York City, NY - Spring
• Wiarton Willie, Wiarton, Ontario, Canada - Spring
For those keeping score, that’s a total of 9 groundhogs predicting six more weeks of winter, and 8 groundhogs predicting an early spring. Don’t put those winter coats up yet.
