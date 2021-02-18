ATLANTA – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is opening four Mass Vaccination Sites for COVID-19 on Feb. 22, throughout the state. The drive-through sites have the capacity to vaccinate 1,100 people per day, per site for a total of 22,000 people a week between each of the four sites.
“GEMA/HS efforts are designed to address the vaccination needs of underserved populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. “The four sites selected all have surrounding populations with high percentages of minorities and individuals with incomes below the poverty line.”
The sites will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The locations of the GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites are as follows:
• Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon
• Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville
• Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany
• Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway, Clarkesville
Appointments are mandatory, and can be made by visiting https://MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Only individuals who meet the phase 1A+ guidelines are eligible for vaccination at this time. This phase includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, and first responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators).
“The GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites will not accept walk-ups, and we are strictly adhering to the guidelines for who is eligible for vaccination,” said Stallings. “We highly encourage people to complete the registration process using a mobile device, which makes the intake process faster.”
Registrants who do not meet the eligibility criteria will not receive a vaccine. Only one appointment can be made per person. People that require special assistance can use the TTY number.
For more information on GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites or to make an appointment, please visit myvaccinegeorgia.com.
