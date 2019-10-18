As part of the project to resurface 13 miles of Interstate 75 southbound in Henry, Butts and Spalding counties, crews will fully close exit ramps from and to Interstate 75 southbound in Butts and Henry counties at two interchanges this coming Sunday night, Oct. 21, and Monday night, Oct. 22. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the closures are necessary to allow workers to pave the ramps.
The schedule for the closures will be as follows:
• Sunday night, Oct. 21: the Bill Gardner Parkway interchange / exit 212 — the off-ramp from I-75 southbound to Bill Gardner Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight, the on-ramp from Bill Gardner Parkway to I-75 southbound will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m.
• Monday night, Oct. 22: the Georgia 16/Griffin interchange / exit 205 — the off-ramp from I-75 southbound to Georgia 16 will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight, the on-ramp from Georgia 16 to I-75 southbound will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m.
Message boards indicating the exit ramp closures will notify drivers in advance of the exits, GDOT said. Motorists are advised to utilize other nearby exits to leave or rejoin the interstate, either beforehand at the Georgia 155 interchange (exit 216) or afterward at the High Falls Road-CR 277 interchange (exit 198).
For help with finding alternate routes, motorists can call Georgia 511 for free assistance.