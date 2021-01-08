Editor's note: The investigation and arrests in this release are related to the Operation Crystal Web investigation by Butts County Sheriff's Office.
CARROLLTON – On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clayton County Police Department, executed a series of search warrants. The search warrants were executed at 310 Robin Hood Lane, Hampton, 75 Little John Trail, Hampton, 11550 Turner Road, Hampton, ; and 341 Wood Road, Apartment A, Hampton. The GBI investigation began in Oct. 2020 and resulted in the seizure of more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $12,000.00, a stolen motorcycle, nine firearms, five vehicles, and approximately $41,436.70 in U.S. Currency from drug proceeds.
The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Drug Task Force, Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, and the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. The following people have been arrested:
• Joshua Harrison, age 38, Hampton – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Butts County Jail
• James Phillips, age 48, Lee State Prison, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization – Lee State Prison
• Brittany Mobley, age 31, Hampton – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
• Kimberly Chapman, age 53, Gay – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
• Jimmy Rogers, age 61, Thomaston – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Upson County Jail
• Xavier Banfield, age 36, Helen – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
• Shaquilla Jones, age 25, Hazlehurst – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
• Steve Yancey, age 57, Williamson – Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony – Spalding County Jail
• Terry Williams, age 61, Hampton – Possession/Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony – Spalding County Jail
• Roderic Smith, age 42, Jonesboro – Conspiracy to Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony – Spalding County Jail
• Misty Jones, age 33, Forest Park – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Henry County Jail
• Brandon Hilton, age 35, Hampton – Trafficking of Methamphetamine – Henry County Jail
• William Davis, age 62, Hampton – Possession of Methamphetamine – Henry County Jail
• Nicholas Fountain, age 27, Hampton – Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – Spalding County Jail
The following people have arrest warrants and are wanted:
• Heather Lipps, age 40, Jackson - Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
• Frank Sliker, age 47, Thomaston – Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
• Edward Williams, age 63, The Rock – Conspiracy to Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
• Tondrea Avans, age 39, Hampton – Conspiracy to Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
• Amy Pitts, age 37, Barnesville – Conspiracy to Purchase/Possess Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
The West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is comprised of GBI Special Agents and GBI Task Force Agents from the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Villa Rica Police Department, Heard County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department, Fairburn Police Department, Newnan Police Department, and Bowdon Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.