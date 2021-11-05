MCDONOUGH - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) has issued a Blue Alert for Jordan Jackson, 22, of McDonough, in connect with the shooting of a Henry County Police officer on Nov. 4. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer and has not been apprehended. The suspect may be a serious threat to the public.
About 6 p.m. Thursday night, Henry County Police responded to a domestic dispute at a home near the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in the Ola area, just off of Ga. Hwy. 81 in eastern Henry County. Shortly after arrive, the officer was shot when he attempted to arrest the suspect, later identified as Jordan.
Jordan fled the scene in a white 2016 Honda Civic, Georgia license plate RXF0394. Jordan is a described as being a black male, 5’8”, weighing approximately 165 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on aggravated assault charges.
The officer was transported to Grady Medical Center and is currently in critical, but stable condition.
The GBI is the primary investigating agency in this case. Anyone with information about Jackson’s location is asked to call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
