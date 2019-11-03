On Friday, November 1, 2019, at approximately 12:36 a.m., the GBI Region 6 office was requested by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a shooting investigation at the Waffle House located at 3201 Ga. Highway 36 West.
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 10:57 p.m., the Butts County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received three different 911 calls regarding disturbances at the Waffle House. The first call was regarding an irate customer, the second call was regarding a fight, and the third call was regarding shots fired, all of which were within several minutes. Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Waffle House. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they discovered Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner, who suffered a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 36, of Flovilla, and Antonio DeMarty Evans, 39, of Flovilla, were located at the Waffle House and had a confrontation with Bryan. Bryan was using racial slurs towards Henderson and Evans and was asked to leave the premises by Waffle House staff. Evans and Bryan began having a physical altercation, at which time, Henderson Jr. fired one round at Bryan, striking him.
Bryan was transported to Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, GA where he later died at approximately 3 a.m. Bryan was transported to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.