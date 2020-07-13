The Jackson City Council approved the final reading of an ordinance governing the size of gatherings and requiring a permit for gatherings larger than 50 people, and learned of a summer fair coming to the Exchange Club of Jackson fairgrounds.
Mayor Kay Pippin reminded the council at their July 6 meeting that the city has had two very large block parties in the past months that had impacts on neighborhoods and taxed city services.
"The first one had 500 people at it in a small, contained neighborhood," Pippin said. "It had a tremendous impact on the neighborhood. And then there was one a few weeks later in the same area with 600 people attending and the same impact on the neighborhood. Our police were outnumbered and the parking alone placed a great imposition on the neighborhood.
"I'm sure the 500 or 600 people who attended those parties will not be pleased with this ordinance," she added, "but it is a matter of protection of a community and respecting everybody's rights to live in that community."
The new city ordinance requires a permit be issued for any gathering with 50 or more people. The permit fee is $25.
"Our police department will enforce the ordinance, and our municipal court will have jurisdiction, with the punishment for violation of the ordinance ranging from a fine of up to $1,000 and 12 months in jail if you repeatedly do this in disregard of the ordinance," Pippin said. "It also covers the parking of vehicles and the responsibility of the host to have it under control."
The mayor noted that the city is not trying to keep any church, civic, or non-profit organization from having a large event, but that such events require a lot of preparation on the city's part.
"Bear in mind that anytime there is any large gathering in the city, it requires police," Pippin said. "And it requires extra work on the part of the staff. So as much as anything, it is about providing notification to us about these things and being able to staff appropriately and being able to protect everybody who is at the party and otherwise as well."
The final reading and approval of the ordinance passed by a 5-0 vote.
During the mayor's comments at the end of the meeting, Pippin announced that she has approved a permit for 'A Community A-Fair Nonprofit Organization,' of Atlanta, to put on a summer fair on July 17-26. She said the company contacted the Exchange Club and they approved the rental of the fairgrounds, then came to the city to apply for a permit.
Pippin said it would have been her preference to deny the permit given the current COVID-19 pandemic, but that Gov. Brian Kemp authorized such activities and gatherings in his last mandate and has said that local communities cannot do more than what he has issued in his order.
"In other words, if we wanted to not approve this, I don't think we have the right to do so," she said, "because that would be going beyond what the governor has ordered."
Pippin said she told the owner of the company that he would have to enforce all the protocols Kemp mandated in his orders, and that he assured her they will.
"All the details of sanitizing stations and the availability of masks," she said. "He said he had sufficient staff to ensure that people are social distancing, and that every single ride will be sanitized after every single person gets off of it.
"In the governor's orders are four pages of requirements to do a fair or a gathering like that," Pippin added. "I attached all those and said that this permit is dependent upon enforcement of every single item on all four pages of the governor's protocol, and that if we saw them fail to meet those standards, they would be subjected to being shut down immediately by the Jackson Police Department."
The mayor also add the condition that all noise-producing activities at the fair must stop by 10 p.m., as per the Exchange Club contract.
The mayor said she sincerely hopes that families will take into consideration everything that is happening with the virus before they decide to go or not.
"I would certainly hope that they would practice every protocol (if they decide to go)," she said. "This is serious business and the public has got to understand that there's not enough police and people in this world to be your mama. You're going to have to take some responsibility for your own lives and for your own family."
