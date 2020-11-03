Butts County Sheriff Gary Long will remain in office for another term after handily defeating challenger Jack Gilroy in the General Election.
But District 2 Commissioner Robert Lewis Henderson Jr. barely held onto his post as challenger Mary Atkins came within 25 votes of unseating him.
Butts County voters turned out en masse for this General Election, which featured the presidential and two U.S. Senate races. A total of 11,822 of the 17,154 registered voters in Butts County, or 68.92%, cast ballots in the multiple local, state and national contests. The majority of them, more than 50%, cast their ballots during the early voting period.
Following is a breakdown of the local and state races Butts County is a part of:
Sheriff
Incumbent Republican Gary Long easily won the race with 8,724 votes to Democrat Jack Gilroy's 2,902 votes, a difference of 75% to 25%.
District 2 Commissioner
Incumbent Democrat Robert L. Henderson Jr. squeaked out a reelection win over Republican Mary Atkins. Henderson collected 985 votes of the 1,945 cast, with Atkins earning the other 960 votes. Henderson won with 50.6% of the votes to Atkins' 49.3%.
State Senate, District 25
In Butts County, incumbent Republican Burt Jones took 8,488 votes, or 73.9% to challenger Democrat Veronica Brinson's 2,993 votes, or 26%. With 2 of 9 counties reporting as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Jones held onto the lead with 68.45% to Brinson's 31.55.
State House, District 110
Republican Clint Crowe easily won in Butts County with 4,634 votes or 81.8%, to Democrat Ebony Carter's 1,025 votes, or 18.1%. With just partial results from Henry and Newton counties in as of 9:15 p.m., Crowe maintained the lead with 58.32% to Carter's 41.68%.
State House, District 129
In Butts County, incumbent Republican Susan Holmes won with 3,669 votes, or 62.5%, to Democrat Sharonda Bell's 1,946 votes, or 33.1%, and Independent candidate Joe Reed's 250 votes, or 1%. In the district, with Butts, Monroe and Jones counties completedly reporting and Jasper partially, Holmes continued to lead with 72.66% to Bell's 23.34% and Reed's 4%.
Results in Butts County ONLY for the federal races were:
President
Donald J. Trump (I) (R) - 8,403
Joseph R. Biden (D) - 3,271
Jo Jorgenson (L) - 91
U.S. Senate (Perdue)
David A. Perdue (I) (R) - 8,326
Jon Ossoff (D) - 3,127
Shane Hazel (L) - 215
U.S. Senate (Loeffler) - Special
Kelly Loeffler (I) (R) - 4,539
Doug Collins (R) - 3,190
Raphael Warnock (D) - 2,207
U.S. House District 10
Jody Hice (I) (R) - 8,317
Tabitha Johnson-Green (D) - 3,110
