Gabby Anne Edmonds, the daughter of Kim and Raymond Edmonds, has been named Valedictorian for the Jackson High School Class of 2021.
James "Jay" Keith Cosby III, the son of Jennifer and Keith Cosby, has been named the Salutatorian for the Jackson High School Class of 2021.
The Class of 2021 will hold their graduation exercise at Red Devil Hill on Friday, May 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The 215 graduates and their families have been provided tickets for the graduation and you must have a ticket to enter the stadium. Masks are recommended.
Gabby Edmonds
Gabby Edmonds is a STAR Student nominee, member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, and Health Occupations Students of America. She has also played volleyball for three years. Her honors and awards include perfect attendance every year in high school and being in the top 5% of her class every year. She got the highest grade in Honors World History as well as Early Childhood Education II, and she is a Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Conference alumni. Her future plans are to go to Augusta University to major in Dental Hygiene. She wants to become a dental hygienist at first, and one day become a dentist or a Delta Airlines flight attendant.
Jay Cosby
Jay Cosby is a STAR Student nominee, and has been a member of the tennis team, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and Towaliga Baptist Youth Group. He's received honor roll and perfect attendance. He plans on continuing his education at Gordon State College and earning his associate's degree and bachelor's degree in Science and Nursing, and he plans on working as a traveling nurse or pediatric nurse.
On May 7, the following seniors took part in Academic Signing Day. They will be going into the military, into careers, or onto college
Military
• Trevor Hutchens - Marines
• Christian Morgan - National Guard
• Alaya Roberts - National Guard
• Austin Lawrence Navy
Careers
• Carter Pyles - Apprenticeship with South Grove Electric Company
• Ethan Baxter - Manufacturing Basics Program
• William Gosdin - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Devin Grandstaff - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Jared Josey - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Kevin Malone - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Harley Morgan - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Dillon Nix - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Steven Stroud - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Corey Trowell - Manufacturing Basics Program
• Jaden Wicks - Manufacturing Basics Program
College
• Benjamin Gervasio - Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
• Dustin Sullivan - Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
• Xavier Moore - Albany State University
• Zuri Stroud - Albany State University
• Nakhyaiuh Thurman - Albany State University
• Gracyn Edmonds - Augusta University
• Chelsey Gotel - Benedict College
• Emily Turner - Brenau University
• Audrey Western - Denver State University
• Kyla Head - Fort Valley State University
• Katelyn Mauldin - Georgia College
• Maria Bautista - Georgia Military College
• Kayla Fuller - Georgia Southern University
• Gavin Glass - Georgia Southern University
• Emily Hyson - Georgia Southern University
• Thomas Love - Georgia Southern University
• Bryston Mabros - Georgia Southern University
• Dalton Smith - Georgia Southern University
• Keatin Weaver - Georgia Southern University
• Lauren Woodham - Georgia Southern University
• Kenyatta Smith - Georgia State University
• McKinley Brannon - Gordon State College
• Ashlyn Burbrink - Gordon State College
• Abigail Foust - Gordon State College
• Jorgia Norsworthy - Gordon State College
• Katherine Reynolds - Gordon State College
• Charity Spruill - Gordon State College
• Destiny Spruill - Gordon State College
• Ja'Leareyan Taylor - Gordon State College
• Tarik White - Huntington College
• Elayna Blythe - Kennesaw State University
• Cameron Cooper - Kennesaw State University
• Keyshawn Logan - Kennesaw State University
• Molly Weaver - Kennesaw State University
• Braden Gallman - Mercer University
• Aaron Henderson - Mercer University
• Avery Starker - Middle Georgia College
• Alexa Miller - Savannah State University
• Kiarra Smith - Savannah State University
• Dennis Foster - Shorter University
• Gabrielle Cartagena - Troy University
• Carson Biles - University of Georgia
• Lauren Boling - University of Georgia
• Hailey Johnson - University of Georgia
• Eric Lenning - University of Georgia
• Ellie Mercer - University of Georgia
• Grace Potts - University of Georgia
• Jordan Sanvidge - University of Georgia
• McKenzie Smith - University of Georgia
• Madison Kelly - University of West Georgia
• ShaLexius Lamar - University of West Georgia
• Bryan Gutierrez - Valdosta State University
• Dakota Harry - Valdosta State University
• Aaron Hawley - Valdosta State University
• Erika Jones - Valdosta State University
• Jamari Johnson - Valdosta State University
• Jaylan Roberts - Valdosta State University
• Monyelle White - Valdosta State University
• Nataleigh Leach - Wingate University
