As game plans go, leaning on Gabbi Cartagena for three-quarters of your offense is hardly optimal. Likewise, hoping to hold Brantley County to one point in a quarter is probably way beyond what the Lady Devils could've drawn up in any huddle.
But when two unplanned elements dovetail as beautifully as both did Friday in Jackson's first-round state-tournament game against Brantley County, you throw out the game plan and roll with the changes.
Cartagena, the Region 4-AAA Player of the Year, matched her season-high with 41 points and the Lady Devils held the visitors to a lone free throw in the second quarter, leading to a 54-35 rout that vaulted Jackson into a second-round game Wednesday at Sonoraville High School (near Calhoun), the Region 6-AAA champion.
"She just took over," Lady Devils coach Karisma Boykin said. "I think she knew her team needed her."
Cartagena also had 14 rebounds. But the points were coming three times as fast as the rebounds — 28 points in the first half alone — and it was the second time in a seven-game span that the junior forward had scored 41 points, dating to the Jan. 21 game against Kendrick. As the stakes have risen with the final regular-season games, the Region 2-AAA tournament and now the state tournament, so have Cartagena's numbers. In a season in which she has averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds, she has averaged 31 points and 16 rebounds in the last seven games.
Said Boykin: "She came out there on fire and her teammates did a good job of getting her the ball."
They did an even better job of taking it away from the Lady Herons (18-6), the third seed from Region 2-AAA. The Lady Devils harassed Brantley County ball-handlers for 13 steals, with Cartagena and Jada Cummings each getting five. The visitors managed only seven points in the middle quarters combined which helped the Lady Devils take a 32-12 lead at halftime and a 48-18 advantage after three quarters.
"We played really, really well defensively," Boykin said. "We had a really good defensive plan with man-to-man defense, which got us a lot of steals. And it was a fast-paced game. I think my girls do a really good job with fast breaking."
It was the 20th win of the season for the Lady Devils (20-7), who are one of 16 Class AAA teams still standing — a plateau that seemed unlikely just last season when they went 7-18 and unattainable just three seasons ago, when they went winless. The Sonoraville Phoenix have followed a similar path to success, winning just eight games in 2016-17 before improving to 18 wins in 2017-18 and 23 wins last season.
The Phoenix are 22-6 this season, including last Friday's 61-42 victory against Region 8-AAA fourth seed Jackson County, and Boykin has been cramming on video so that the Lady Devils will know what they're getting into in the second round. They are headed into the same northwest sector of the state where the football team went in the second round of its state playoff at North Murray.
"I've been watching film on them since Friday night," Boykin said. "I kind of plan ahead because I believe in my team. They have a solid post player and they also have a point guard who's really a good guard as well — she passes, penetrates and shoots the ball — so we're going to have a do a good job closing the gaps in the lane."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.