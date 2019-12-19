Jackson High School’s head baseball coach Ryan Duffey and his staff just completed a Winter Baseball Camp for 40 local boys grades K-8. The students and coaches met after school for three days December 10-12.
“These guys worked hard, even though the weather caused us to make some adjustments,” said Duffy. “Everyone had a good attitude.”
The coach and his staff do these camps to “teach some fundamentals” to the young men and give them a chance to practice with supervision.
Assistant Coaches Charlie Biles, Rhett Carroll, Nelson and Jonathan Wilson helped with the camp. Duffey said that some Varsity players also volunteered.
“We have a bright future with these guys coming through. We couldn’t be more thankful for all those who attended, and we look to grow this camp each time,” Duffey said.
Duffey added that he is already planning to offer a summer camp for grades K-8 in 2020, with the exact date to be determined.
“I also appreciate the varsity players who helped out. We should have a good varsity team this year. We lost some good players, but we have some good players coming back and some others who are going to step up,” Duffey said. “We hope to make a run for the region championship this year. It depends on if they buy what I am selling… which is hard work,” he continued.
Duffey invites all of Butts County to come out and watch the Red Devils play baseball this season. The first game of the 2020 season is a preview game with Mary Persons at Mary Persons on Feb. 10. The first home game is versus Hampton on Feb. 13.