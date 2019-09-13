Funeral services for former Red Devil, Florida Gator and Oakland Raider Neiron Ball have been set for early next week.
A visitation will be held at W.D. Lemon and Sons Funeral Home in McDonough from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the funeral home's website. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Rock Springs Church in Milner.
An Eventbrite site has been established to register those planning to attend.
Ball, a 2010 Jackson High School graduate who went on to play for the Florida Gators before being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, died Sept. 10 nearly a year after suffering an aneurysm.
While at the University of Florida, he had been diagnosed with a rare congenital condition called arteriovenous malformation, which causes the brain’s blood vessels to get tangled and rupture, according to a GoFundMe page established by The Sports and Entertainment Group, his representatives.
Ball had been sidelined at Florida for the entire 2011 season after suffering a ruptured blood vessel, but returned to the field in 2012. In 2015, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 236-pound Ball was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the NFL draft.