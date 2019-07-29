A large crowd turned out last week for a fish-fry fundraiser in support of U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
Hosted by Jackson businessman Bill Jones, and his son, state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, the event was held Thursday evening at Burt Jones' Butts County home.
Perdue, R-Ga., is the state's junior senator, having been elected to the office in 2014. He is the former CEO of Reebok and Dollar General.
Perdue is up for re-election in 2020. Teresa Tomlinson, the former mayor of Columbus, and Ted Terry, the mayor of Clarkston, have announced their candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the race.