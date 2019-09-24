A woman wanted on charges in Wisconsin was apprehended last week in Butts County after Jackson investigators were asked to help locate her.
Jackson Police Lt. Scott Crumley said he received a call about Ashley Horton from police in Mauston, Wisc., about 75 miles northwest of Madison.
Horton, 36, was wanted on a charge of felony neglect of a child resulting in a death in a case stemming from the death of her son in June 2012. According to the Juneau County Star-Times, Horton and her boyfriend Richard Beck were charged four years later — in 2016 — in the death of Donald Beck, who was just a few months old when he died.
An autopsy in 2012 concluded the infant died from "positional asphyxia due to unsafe sleep environment," the Star-Times reported.
Crumley said after receiving a call for assistance to locate Horton, he and Sgt. Johnnie Bryson were able to track her through social media. Crumley said with the help of Butts County sheriff's deputies, Horton was taken into custody Sept. 17 at a residence on Bucksnort Road, where she told authorities she'd been living for about two months.
It was not immediately clear how long Horton had been on the run.