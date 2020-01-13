Green industry professional Haley Browning, known affectionately around Jackson as “Water Girl,” has been appointed adjunct instructor of horticulture at Southern Technical College’s Griffin campus.
For the last two years Browning has been pursuing an associate’s degree in applied science with a major in horticulture. As a self-proclaimed “older student” with a decade of hands-on experience in landscaping, Browning did well in her classes and apparently impressed her professors.
When a position opened up to teach horticulture science at Griffin Tech, someone suggested that she apply. She did.
“But I didn’t think I would get the job," she said. "I tried to play it low key. I didn’t even tell my mother, but my daughter Elizabeth told her."
She was selected for the job and began her duties at Griffin Tech on Dec. 9.
“I am excited," said Browning. "I feel confident about the content. I am passionate about horticulture, the science of horticulture, sustainability, color, texture. I will love sharing that. But I am concerned about making sure I meet the needs of the students. The green industry is so diverse. We have people taking horticulture because they work at a garden center, or on a golf course, or they want to improve their personal yards and gardens.”
According to the University of Georgia’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, in 2013 the Georgia horticulture industry grew to $4.9 billion.
“I think people like growing their own food, being able to sustain themselves," she said. "I think they like creating beautiful yards and gardens. They like being able to step back and say, ‘I did that!’”
Browning is the daughter of Robin and Frank Carson of Jackson. She is married to Carson Browning and with him, runs Integrated Turf Management Inc. (ITM).
“I have been helping Carson since he started his business in 2006, not just in the office, but in the field. And while I find the design and installation of hardscapes and lawns intriguing, my passion is horticulture. I am amazed at how everything depends on plants, how it is all interconnected. If there are no plants, there are no people.
“I will continue to work with Carson, but I want to use my degree to offer specialty services," Browning added. "There are so many awesome DIY'ers (Do It Yourself) out there who don’t want to hire a company to do everything for them. They just want someone to walk around the yard with them and make suggestions. They just want a little help and advice about what plants to choose. I hope I can fill that niche.”
ITM won the bid to do the landscaping in the city of Jackson. It was while she was working for her husband on the square that Browning earned the nickname “Water Girl.” In fact, “Water Girl,” was her daily avatar when the weather was hot and the hanging plants and urns required hours of daily watering.
“I just loved being on the square,” she said. “I loved meeting people, talking to people, the workers, the business owners and the visitors. New restaurants were opening up. So I started posting pictures and videos on Facebook about what was going on the square, and eventually I had a radio segment on WJGA at 9:30 every day, and then I got a call to host a TV show on SCB TV, a cable channel out of McDonough.”
“Hometown Haley” aired during the Discovering Jackson and Butts County series.
Browning said that she was talking to so many visitors who had come to Jackson to see where "Stranger Things" was filmed, that she became a tour guide.
“I was talking to so many tourists that I decided to do a brochure. I wrote a little blurb about some of the historic spots around the square and highlighted those buildings that were used as locations on the television show."
The city of Jackson asks for bids to do the landscaping on a yearly basis. According to Mayor Kay Pippin, nobody ever compliments her or the City Council for the miles of new sewer and water lines that her administration has installed.
“But never a week goes by that someone doesn’t thank us for the hanging baskets, pots of flowers, beds of greenery and the landscaping around the square," Pippin said. "And all the credit for this beautiful downtown greenery goes to ITM landscapers, but mainly to Haley Browning, who assures proper selection and planting of the flowers and sees to it the plants survive regardless of the weather or mistreatment by the occasional disrespectful passers-by.
“Haley is referred to by some as ‘The Water Girl,’" continued Pippin, "but I think of her as ‘Wonder Woman.’”
