Action Ministries/Smart Lunch Smart Kids, working with the Concerned Clergy of Butts County, shared 150 boxes of fresh produce with needy families in Butts County Wednesday. A truck and trailer provided by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long picked up the produce from a warehouse in Atlanta and transported it to the First Baptist Church of Jackson parking lot.
From there, volunteers loaded their trucks and cars with the fresh produce to take it to families throughout Butts County. Individual families were also able to pick up the items, and some of the vegetables were taken to the Butts County Senior Center to be distributed.
The produce was made available through the Farmers to Families Food Box, a a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program and part of the $19 billion relief plan the USDA created in April to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food boxes contain family-sized amounts and are distributed to food banks, community and faith-based organizations such as Action Ministries, and other non-profits.
The program has a twofold goal of helping farmers who lost their markets during the pandemic, and providing wholesome, healthy products to food banks, schools, and homes across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.