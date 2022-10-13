JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.
“Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
“The moment you step through the front door, your nose fills with the tempting aroma of oak and hickory smoke from the old L-shaped brick pit that's right behind the counter. Barbecue here means one thing and one thing only: chopped pork dressed in a thin, spicy red sauce. You can get it on a 'regular' plate with stew, white bread, and saltines, or make it a 'special' by adding a cup of finely diced slaw. That stew is of the Brunswick variety, of course. With fine shreds of beef and kernels of corn enrobed in a thick tomato-laced broth, it's as fine a version of that classic Georgia barbecue side as you'll find anywhere."
The restaurant was founded in 1929 by Dr. Joel Watkins, a Jackson veterinarian. Butts County native Georgia W. “Toots” Caston leased Fresh Air in the mid-1940s and purchased the business when Watkins died.
Caston cooked using indirect smoke rather than direct heat. He continued to work in the original restaurant every day until his death in 1996 at the age of 89. Fresh Air is now owned and operated by Caston’s grandsons, David and George Barber. They operate the Jackson restaurant and the Fresh Air Barbecue in Macon.
Barber says Fresh Air smokes on average a ton and a half of pork hams per month.
“We just try to keep things as consistent as we can,” said David Barber of the secret to Fresh Air’s success. “We just are elated that people like us so much. We have been here a long time, and I guess the secret to our longevity is that we always strive to do it right.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Before Interstate 75 was built, Fresh Air attracted tourists traveling on the road that ran between Atlanta and Macon.
“A lot of traffic came by before the interstate was built because this was the main thoroughfare,” Barber said. “The Luce family who owned the Blue Bird bus company in Ft. Valley have been fans of Fresh Air since we came into existence because their family was heavily involved with the (Indian Springs Holiness Campground).”
Fresh Air attracted state and national attention in 1984 when Atlanta television station WSB Channel 2 named Fresh Air the all time Best Barbecue in Georgia. It continues to receive accolades in articles and on television food segments.
“All the Georgia governors have always gravitated toward our place,” Barber said. “(The late) Johnny Beckman, the Atlanta meteorologist, came in a lot on his motorcycle. We have Braves players come in, but I don’t get to see many people because I don’t work the counter.”
Barber did recently meet a 90-year-old lady from Macon who said her great-grandfather brought her to Fresh Air when she was 2 years old.
“She raised six children and brought them all to Fresh Air. She’s basically been coming here since the doors opened,” he said. “We have a lot of local support, too. Local pharmacist Stan Hogan came 46 years in a row getting meals for the drug store.”
The recent Southern Living list includes barbecue restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas. Two other Georgia restaurants made the list: Fox Bros. Barbecue in Atlanta and Southern Soul Barbecue on St. Simons Island.
Recommended for you
Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. Click for more.PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County