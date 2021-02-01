Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Jackson has garnered another listing as the best authentic barbecue in Georgia. This time it is the website Eat This, Not That, that ranked Fresh Air as No. 1 in Georgia among its best places for barbecue in all 50 states.
In the Eat This, Not That article, "Yelp reviewers — who come from metro Atlanta as well as Florida, Texas and Michigan — rave about the coleslaw and home fries.
"Still, the first Yelp review for Fresh Air agrees with Eat This, Not That about one thing. It noted it’s 'by far the best BBQ in Georgia (and honestly in the South).'"
The original Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Jackson is the oldest pit-cooked barbecue restaurant in Georgia still in its original location. Since its establishment in 1929, Fresh Air Bar-B-Que has served millions of barbecue sandwiches to the traveling public, from all over the United States.
Before the construction of Interstate 75, Fresh Air was a popular stopping point for travelers going to and from Atlanta and Macon and for travelers going to Florida for vacations. Even when the interstate’s completion removed many cars from the state highway, its reputation for the best, highest quality barbecue keeps people coming in, many detouring off the interstate just to stop.
In it’s early days, “the Barbecue Place,” as it has become known, was little more than a drive-in, where people were served through the large windows in front and ate their meals on picnic tables. With the pandemic still ongoing today, the inside dining room is closed, but you can still get it for take-out and sit at a covered pavilion nearby to enjoy your meal.
Using both oak and hickory woods gives their meats a delicious smoky flavor. Fresh Air smokes uncured hams in its L-shaped brick pit 365 days a year. The menu includes tender chopped pork sold as a sandwich or by the pound, Brunswick stew, coleslaw, potato chips, home fries, and its signature tomato and vinegar barbecue sauce.
Fresh Air garnered both state and national attention in 1984 when WSB-TV in Atlanta conducted a statewide mail-in ballot contest to name the all time Best Barbecue in Georgia. Fresh Air and other old, established barbecue restaurants were featured each night in news segments, including interviews with the acknowledged experts in the field of barbecue at the time. After several weeks of balloting, Fresh Air was named the winner and was presented the trophy on live television by members of the Channel 2 news team. This exposure attracted legions of new fans to Fresh Air.
Other honors for Fresh Air Bar-B-Que include being named one of Esquire Magazine's "Best Heritage BBQ Joints in America," being featured on Public Broadcasting Atlanta's Emmy-winning "Get Delicious!" television series, and being featured in Explore Georgia's January 2019 edition in the article "Georgia Barbecue Joints Worth the Drive."
Fresh Air Bar-B-Que is located at 1164 Ga. Highway 42 South in Jackson, and also has a location in Macon at 3076 Riverside Drive. The Jackson location is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
