ATLANTA - Experience the art form that has it all – music, drama, comedy, dance, big sets, intricate costumes and storylines ripped right from the headlines!
The Atlanta Opera would like to invite all veterans and current military servicemen and women to attend each of our mainstage productions for FREE, including Porgy and Bess, and Madam Butterfly.
Reserve your four free tickets now by going to the website below and filling out the form. Tickets must be reserved at least seven days in advance of the performance, and will be e-mailed to the address provided. Each performance happens live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
