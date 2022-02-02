The Butts County Commissioners office announces that it has partnered with See-Click-Fix to implement a new platform that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request certain county services in the unincorporated areas that are serviced by the county government.
With the free See-Click-Fix (SCF) mobile app and web tools, county citizens will now be able to provide Butts County Public Works and Code Enforcement staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more - valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently. In addition, the See-Click-Fix platform provides Butts County officials with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution - engaging county citizens throughout the process.
This partnership not only allows county citizens to report problems, but also to view other issues reported on public properties and receive updates on progress towards resolving issues. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests - not just the ones they report.
Users who create a SCF account can download the reporting app from either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to use on smartphones equipped with iOS or Android. Users will also be able to go to the county website to access the service if they don’t have a smartphone.
The primary use of this system will allow citizens to report on issues in the public right of ways, such as those handled by the county’s Public Works Department. Road hazards such as potholes, damaged road infrastructure, bridge issues and related can be reported and the locations of these will show up on interactive maps by color code, indicating whether an issue is currently active or resolved. Once a citizen files an issue, they can subscribe to updates about the issue so they will know when the issue has been resolved.
Citizens will also be able to use the system to report on code enforcement issues. Since these generally occur on private property, the system will send code issue reports directly to the Code Enforcement Department privately, and tracked internally for action and resolution.
County staff will also be able to use internal reporting systems contained within See-Click-Fix to flag an issue with a county building or facility. These issues can then be resolved by the facilities team that handles maintenance and repair of our facilities.
We’re excited about the possibilities of this system, and as use of it grows, we will find other ways to expand its use to make public reporting and resolving of issues easier,” said Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer, the See-Click-Fix implementation coordinator. “Of course, we still encourage the public to use the emergency 911 service to report immediate issues that are life threatening such as power lines or trees down in roadways, or traffic accidents. SCF is not intended to replace these life safety reporting systems but to supplement non-emergency reporting, using a tool that most citizens have with them at all times.”
The system will roll out this week, but citizens interested in it can download the app and register as a user immediately if they wish. Once registered, citizens can also use the app to report an issue in other counties and cities they are traveling through that have a SCF account, such as Henry County or Macon-Bibb County for example.
Issues reported directly to Public Works or Code Enforcement by telephone will be entered into the system by staff at those departments so they can be tracked and monitored as well.
See-Click-Fix was founded in 2008 to empower citizens with tools to publicly document quality of life concerns in their neighborhoods. By radically improving the quantity and quality of this data, See-Click-Fix was quickly adopted by local governments, who needed a better way to receive information from citizens.
This exchange helped to build one of the largest neighborhood networks in the world - upon which public agencies and public citizens engage to improve communities. Today, See-Click-Fix has official partnerships with hundreds of cities and counties, engaging hundreds of thousands of citizens in the resolution of millions of issues.
See-Click-Fix, which is now a unit of CivicPlus, has worked with government partners to develop local government management tools on top of this citizen network. As See-Click-Fix is adopted into the everyday lives of government users, the benefit of the engaged citizen base continues to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.