Frasier Smith, 11, of Butts County recently won the National History Day project for the West Georgia Region. Frasier will submit his project, a 1,700 word research paper, to the Georgia state competition in April.
This year’s National History Day theme is 'Breaking Barriers in History.' Students who entered the contest were required to research their chosen topic using a variety of primary and secondary resources. Students could submit their conclusions in a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or a website.
After six months of study and research, Frasier concluded that Jim Thorpe was a historic barrier breaker and proved it in his carefully documented and annotated research paper titled 'Jim Thorpe: Barrier Breaker, The Man Who Helped Save Football.'
Frasier became interested in Jim Thorpe after reading 'Undefeated' by Steve Sheinkin, a book he found at the Jackson-Butts County Library.
“I did not know who Jim Thorpe was until I read this book and wrote this paper," Frasier said. "Now I think he is the best athlete who ever lived. His life is worth reading more about.”
The sixth grader’s subsequent research led him to many more archives, books and articles on Thorpe, including those at the University of Georgia library. The Pines Library system has an agreement with UGA that allows anyone with a Pines library card to get an outside borrower’s card. The Jackson library is a member of the Pines system.
Frasier’s mother, Beth Smith, is a former teacher in Henry and Spalding counties who now home schools her three children. She is also a member of the Jackson-Butts County Library Board of Trustees. Frasier’s father, Brandon Smith, serves as pastor of Trinity Reformed Baptist Church on Colwell Road in Butts County.
“We searched for books using an online database and saw that UGA had several of the books he wanted," said Beth Smith. "Some of the books, which were secondary sources, were Kate Buford’s 'Native Son: The Life and Sporting Legend of Jim Thorpe,' and Bill Crawford’s 'All American: The Rise and Fall of Jim Thorpe.' In all, Frasier used seven secondary sources, including books and internet sources,” she said.
“Two very interesting primary sources he used were speeches from two presidents," she added. "One was President Jackson’s state of the union where he talked about Native Americans being an inferior race. Frasier used this to show that the Carlisle Indians faced racism as a barrier to success. The other presidential speech was from Teddy Roosevelt, who fought to save football because he didn’t want colleges to ‘turn out mollycoddles instead of vigorous men.’”
“The hardest part was finding information about Jim Thorpe’s childhood," according to Frasier. "And also doing the bibliography; and to me the most interesting part was how Jim Thorpe intercepted a football in his own end zone and ran it back for a touchdown. I enjoyed learning about Jim Thorpe’s football career because his new plays helped save football.”
Many primary documents and artifacts related to Thorpe are also available through the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center.
National History Day is more than a day celebrated in schools. NHD is a non-profit organization established in 1974 to support the teaching and learning of history, and offers many more educational opportunities.
Next year’s National History Day Project theme is Communication in History. Frasier is already looking for a topic within that theme.
