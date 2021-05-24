Yaquan L. Chapman, 19, of McDonough, the last remaining suspect in the shooting death of Williams Trawick, 18, of Jackson, on Feb. 16, was arrested in Kennesaw on May 20 and now sits behind bars at the Butts County Jail.
Calvin Teotis Rozier, 19, of Hampton, was arrested on Apr. 27, Carey Cordell Williams, 18, of Locust Grove, was arrested on Feb. 19, and Jordan Watson, 18, of McDonough, was arrested Feb. 16. All four have been charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault.
Trawick was killed at a home on Brooks Road the evening of Feb. 16, and three other people were wounded. Brooks Road runs between High Falls Road and Nathan Thaxton Road in western Butts County.
Trawick and two of the wounded victims had recently moved to Butts County from Griffin.
The Sheriff's Office received a call about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said in February that three people were present at the Butts County residence when a second group arrived.
“It appears an altercation took place and the group that was there visiting pulled out some pistols and began firing. They hit one guy multiple times and he is deceased. Another guy was shot a couple of times and he survived. A girl was shot, and she survived, and another guy with the other party was shot and he survived,” Long said.
