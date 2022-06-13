Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey wants to set a record by having more than 150 volunteers turn out to pick up trash and beautify the city. The first three cleanup days have fallen a little short, but he’ll get another chance this weekend as the fourth cleanup day of 2022 is this Saturday, June 18.
Wanting residents to take pride in their city and keep it clean, Duffey and the council scheduled seven cleanup days throughout the year. Each day takes place on a Saturday, with the city providing trash bags, gloves, reflective vests, and refreshments. Volunteers pick streets in the city to cleanup, and are asked to leave their full trash bags alongside the roadways, where a city employee will pick them up later in the day.
Churches, civic organizations, businesses, and individual volunteers are urged to stop by City Hall at 8 a.m. Saturday morning to sign in, receive supplies, and meet your neighbors.
If you have any questions, please call Nikki Sowell (Chairperson) at 770-550-3065, Brittany Peters (City Clerk) at 770-775-7535, or Don Cook (City Councilman) at 770-775-2234.
