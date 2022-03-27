Four people died early Sunday morning after a motorist crashed a vehicle into an encampment of unhoused people in Salem, Oregon, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.
Two people died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 2 a.m. local time, while two others died after being taken to a hospital, police said. Two other people were also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said. Additional information about the driver or a possible cause of the crash has not been released.
Road closures will remain in effect Sunday morning while the incident is investigated, police said.
