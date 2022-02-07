FORSYTH - Four males are dead and two others are in the hospital after their vehicle was found burning in some woods following a high speed chase in Monroe County that reached speeds of more than 169 miles per hours on Sunday, Feb. 6.
According to a report posted on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, a Monroe County deputy clocked a black Dodge Charger Scat Pack traveling 102 miles per hour northbound on I-75 at mile marker 189 (Johnstonville Road). The deputy began pursuing and reported the Charger increased its speed to 137 miles per hour. Before the deputy could initiate a traffic stop, he reported the Charter refused to stop and increased in speed to more than 169 miles per hour and the pursuing deputies lost sight of the vehicle.
Approximately five minutes later, a passerby noticed a Dodge Charger crashed in the wood line and beginning to catch fire and reported it to 911. Monroe and Butts County deputies responded to the scene and began attempting to remove the occupants and extinguish the fire. They were able to remove two males before the smoke and flames made it impossible to see into the vehicle.
The two males were transported by ambulance to Navicent Health in Macon. Four other males were pronounced dead on the scene. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Also on the scene were three guns and 17 credit cards. An investigation into the incident is continuing and more information will be provided once it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.