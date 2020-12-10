Four Jackson Lady Devils were named to the 2-AAA All-Region Team. Macey Batchelor and Yauncy Taylor were named to the All-Region First Team, and Emily Hyson and Mackenzie North were named to the All-Region Second Team.
The four received their awards during the Jackson Lady Devils softball awards program on Dec. 8.
Twelve Lady Devils won the 2-AAA All Region Academic Award for maintaining a grade average of 90.0 or higher. The team average was 92.06. Individual average award winners were:
• Savanna Curtis – 90.5
• Chelsey Gotel – 90.5
• Dakota Harry - 91.4
• Braelyn Mayfield - 92.4
• Emily Hyson - 94.3
• Mallory Britton - 95.1
• Aleah Hosford - 95.3
• Yauncey Taylor - 97.2
• Caleigh Kirby – 98.1
• Joanna Bailey - 98.8
• Kelsee Frye – 101.8
Other awards presented included:
• Varsity Offense Award - Macey Batchelor
• Varsity Defense Award - Emily Hyson
• Varsity Coach's Award - Mackenzie North
• JV Coach's Award - Madisyn Batchelor
• Letter Jackets - Savanna Curtis, Dakota Harry, Shamaria Dupree, Caleigh Kirby, and Lia Watts.
Jackson High School Athletic Director Mickey Moody also presented Lady Devils Coach Charlie Biles with an Appreciation Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.