GRIFFIN - Four men from Butts County have been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in Griffin, according to the Griffin Daily News. They and a fifth man from Atlanta were arrested May 19 following a high speed vehicle chase that ended near the Butts-Spalding county line.
Arrested were Deontrez Shivers, 19, of Jackson; Gregory Gee, 21, of Flovilla; Christopher Walker, 25, of Flovilla; Jeston Morgan, 26, of Jackson; and Devin Brown, 20, of Atlanta. All have been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and 21 counts of discharging a firearm on the property of another.
According to the Griffin Police Department, about 2:30 a.m. on May 19, officers on patrol reported hearing gunshots around Blanton Avenue and Haskell Ward Drive. An officer saw a car, matching the description of a vehicle in other reported shootings in the area, driving slowly.
The officer attempted a traffic stop near 6th and Chappell Street, but the driver sped up on Ga. Highway 16, with the officer giving chase. During the pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle reportedly reached speeds between 85-100 miles per hour.
Other officers and Spalding County Sheriff's deputies responded and were able to deploy spike strips on Hwy. 16. When the car ran over the strips, its tires were flattened, ending the chase. All five suspects were found in the car and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle found a loaded AK-47 magazine in the car. A search of the area discovered two handguns the suspects may have thrown out of the car during the chase.
An investigation into the shootings continues, and Griffin police are checking with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department to see if the suspects may have been involved in similar incidents there.
