Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor resentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison for fatal 2017 shooting

The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman while responding to her 911 call in 2017 was resentenced Thursday to 4 years and 9 months in prison on a second-degree manslaughter charge after Minnesota's highest court threw out his third-degree murder conviction last month.
He will receive credit for time already served, the judge said.
Mohamed Noor was convicted in April 2019 of shooting and killing Justine Ruszczyk in July 2017 and was originally sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.
Thursday's sentencing comes just over a month after the Minnesota Supreme Court vacated Noor's third-degree murder conviction for the fatal shooting. There was insufficient evidence to sustain the conviction, the court ruled, ordering Noor be sentenced on his conviction for second-degree manslaughter, a lesser charge.
The new sentence is at the top of the state sentencing guidelines range for someone with no prior criminal record, which gives a 41 to 57-month range. Noor's attorney had asked the court to impose a sentence of 41 months, while prosecutors sought the maximum sentence for the remaining second-degree manslaughter conviction.
