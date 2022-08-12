Former Louisville police detective federally charged in Breonna Taylor's death to plead guilty, report says

A former Louisville police detective federally charged in Breonna Taylor's death plans to plead guilty.

 Courtesy Ben Crump

Former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Detective Kelly Goodlett plans to plead guilty to a federal charge that was filed earlier this month by the Department of Justice in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor two years ago.

According to the Washington Post, Goodlett, attorney Brandon Marshall and a Justice Department attorney confirmed a plea agreement during a Friday online court hearing in the US District Court of the Western District of Kentucky with Magistrate Judge Regina S. Edwards.

