CORDELE – On Thursday, Nov, 19, the GBI arrested former Crisp County High School teacher and coach David Lamberth, 42, on one charge of sexual assault. Lamberth, who had been the coach of the Crisp County High baseball team and a special education teacher, resigned from the school system on Oct. 30, two days after the GBI investigation began.
Lamberth was charged in neighboring Dooly County, as that is where the sexual assault allegedly occurred. He was booked into the Dooly County Jail.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the GBI Region 13 Perry office was requested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students by Lamberth. Preliminary information gathered by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office indicated that one sexual assault with a Crisp County High school student allegedly occurred in Dooly County.
Lamberth had worked for the Crisp County School System since August 2013 and had been both a varsity and middle school coach during his tenure.
Prior to being employed by Crisp County, the GBI said Lamberth was a teacher and coach at Gwinnett County Public Schools. Lamberth served as head baseball coach at Central Gwinnett High School before leaving for Crisp County.
This is an active, ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
If the public has information in reference to this investigation, please contact the GBI Region 13 Office at 478-987-4545. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
