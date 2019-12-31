David P. Ridgeway Sr., 94, former Butts County Clerk of Superior Court, passed away at his home Dec. 29. He was a lifelong resident of Butts County.
Ridgeway was an active community leader and mentor to many. He served Butts County as the Clerk of Superior Court for 31 years. During his tenure as clerk, he served on numerous committees for the state clerk’s association and was instrumental in getting mandatory education for clerks instated. He was awarded the Clerk of the Year for the State of Georgia in 1990.
He served in the Georgia Army National Guard for 23 years and was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal in 1956. He loved Butts County and was active in the community throughout his life. David was the founder of the Ridgeway Christmas Tree Farm. He was a member and deacon of Towaliga Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Butts County Jaycees, Butts County Lions Club, Butts County Chamber of Commerce, and served eight years on the Butts County Hospital Authority. He was past president of the Chamber of Commerce and served two years as President of the Butts County Little League. David was a Master 4-H Club member and served as a “Grade Father” for many years throughout his children’s elementary school years. He was awarded Young Man of the Year in 1958 and Man of the Year in 1974. The Towaliga River Bridge on Georgia Highway 36 was dedicated in his honor in 1998.
Ridgeway was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Saralyn C. Ridgeway and his special friend, Audrey Halley. He is survived by his children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m., at the Towaliga Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Towaliga Baptist Church on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is handling arrangements. For more information, see his obituary.