Former Butts County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett has been named one of four finalists for the city manager’s position in Clearwater, Fla., according to an Aug. 5 article by the Tampa Bay Times.
Moffett, 49, is a U.S. Navy veteran with a doctorate in educational leadership. He served as county manager in Butts County from 2015-2018. He has been county manager of Macon-Bibb County since 2018.
According to the article, this is the second time this year, the Clearwater City Council has conducted a search for a city manager to replace the current manager, who is retiring in September. The city has to restart its search in June after four of the five finalists dropped out before scheduled interviews began.
This time, 109 people applied, 18 more than the first search. The finalists are Moffett; Milton Dohoney Jr., former assistant city manager of Phoenix, Ariz.; Alfred Fletcher, assistant chief administrative officer of Montgomery County, Md.;, and Jon Jennings, city manager of Portland, Me.
The city will hosts interviews in September.
