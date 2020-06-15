Butts County firefighters are mourning the death of fellow firefighter-paramedic Michael L. “Fluffy” Lawson, 47, who passed away on June 11 in North Carolina.
Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson posted the sad news on the BCFD Facebook page:
“The world lost a great father, brother, firefighter-paramedic, and friend,” Wilson wrote. “Mike Lawson, or ‘Fluffy’ as he was called by his friends, worked for us and many other agencies throughout Georgia before moving to the North Carolina mountains a couple years ago to be a firefighter-paramedic there. During his time here he instructed many EMT and paramedic students and was loved by all that met him. He always had a joke or funny story to tell. He was a great paramedic and he saved countless lives during his time on this earth. You are going to be missed brother... Rest easy 344 we have the watch from here!”
At the time of his death, Lawson was the chaplain of the Jackson County Rescue Squad in Sylva, NC. He also volunteered with the Qualla and Balsam fire departments and also worked as the field training officer with Harris Regional Hospital EMS.
He is survived by his wife, Monica, three children, Jonathan, Abby and Benjamin, stepson Christian, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held June 20 at 3 p.m. at Jackson County Rescue Squard in Sylva, NC. For more funeral information, go to Appalachian Funeral Services at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
