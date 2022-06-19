Former Butts County Commissioner Gerald Kersey, 80, passed away on June 14 at Wellstar West Georgia Hospital in LaGrange.
Born in Covington to the late Winfred Roger and Robbie Hargrove Kersey, Kersey was a graduate of Jackson High School and a member of Worthville Baptist Church. He worked for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources as a law enforcement officer and sergeant for 30 years and was known as “the Game Warden,” serving Butts and surrounding counties.
He also coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball in Jackson for many years and was affectionately known as “Coach Kersey.”
Following his retirement from DNR, Kersey first ran for county commissioner to fill an unexpired term of office and won election in 1998, serving out the remainder of the term and then winning re-election twice in 2000 and 2004, for a total of 11 years in office.
Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, Kersey was appointed to serve on the newly created Governor's All Hazards Council for Region 4 of Georgia, which was formed to evaluate and prepare the state to respond to potential threats from natural disasters and possible terrorism acts.
In 2006, Kersey was instrumental as a member of the board in securing the current property and building that would be transformed into the Butts County Administrative Building, which opened in 2007.
Kersey also served as an adjunct instructor for firearms at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in his retirement years.
Kersey is survived by his wife of 41 years; Sandra Kersey, son, Joe Kersey, son and daughter-in-law; Drew and Jennifer Kersey, daughters and sons-in-law; Robbie & Todd Williams, all of Jackson, Lisa and Dave Stewart of Covington; his sister; Mary Jo Evans, and 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Kersey is preceded in death by his son; Tim Kersey, and brother; Wayne Kersey.
Funeral Services for Gerald Kersey were held Friday, June 17, at Worthville Baptist Church, with Dr. Benny Tate and Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Worthville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson handled arrangements. For more obituary information and to leave condolences, please visit www.haistenfuneral.com.
