Want to finish up your Christmas shopping without having to fight I-75 traffic?
Butts County businesses offer unique and interesting gifts, depending on what you want to spend:
• Keeler’s Kubbyhole in Indian Springs is open Thursday through Sunday and is worth the drive “down to the park.” Mr. Keeler has an eye for appealing home décor, but he also offers hand made items from local crafters.
The Kubbyhole is where you will find Sharon Duffey’s soaps. If you forgot to contact Sharon to create your custom favorites, you can still get the real thing at the Kubbyhole.
Marc Anderson also offers his hand turned bowls and other wood products at the Kubbyhole.
• If you have decided against a new car from Countryside, how about a golf cart from Jenco in Jenkinsburg? Not quite as expensive as a Jeep, but just as cool.
• Stamps from the United States Post Office are a beautiful and practical gift..
• Moyes is more than a pharmacy. They carry Simply Southern, Stuckey’s Candies, Stone Mountain Pecans, and an array of reasonable gifts from aluminum water bottles to scarves and mittens.
• The new Jones Petroleum Truck Stop at the intersection of I-75 and Highway 16 is proud of their retail space. They are home to several shelves of Georgia Grown items. If you need to ship something to another state, consider oils, vinegars, grits, and nuts from Georgia growers.
• If you have a friend who appreciates fine spirits, check out the Jackson Bottle Shop or Rivers’ Distillery. Rivers’ is offering aged fruit brandies for after dinner enjoyment—and for medicinal purposes.
• Local art and other products are also available at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce as well.
• Or walk around the square and see what retailers have to offer. A gift card always fits in a Christmas stocking.
• Think about giving a donation in a loved one’s name to one of our many worthwhile charities. The CERF House on Third Street in Jackson has been helping Butts County citizens for several years now.
Hope Farms opened up this year to assist women with addiction problems. The women live and work at the farm for months, and more funding is needed.