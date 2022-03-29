Forever My Sister’s Keeper received a grant for $1,500 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation (CGEMC Foundation) to purchase toiletries, infant wipes, diapers, and school supplies for women in need.
“Forever My Sister’s Keeper would like to thank you for finding our organization worthy of recognition,” said founder Lakeicha Goodrum. “The grant will support our efforts to continuously serve the communities in which we live.”
Forever My Sister’s Keeper is a non-profit organization designed to help all women in times of struggle to acquire basic care needs. They are dedicated to helping single mothers provide for their infant children by ensuring essential needs are met.
Operation Round Up is funded by voluntary contributions from CGEMC members to the CGEMC Foundation. Participants have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the surplus amount going to fund Operation Round Up.
The average Operation Round Up participant's donation is 50 cents per month, but that "change" adds up to make a big difference in local communities.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC's 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 60,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, and Spalding). Central Georgia EMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
