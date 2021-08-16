Butts Foothills-Heartland Charter High School, a division of Foothills Education Charter High School, will be hosting its public Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 17. From 5-7 p.m. Families who are ready to explore a Foothills education are invited to join them to obtain more information about the non-traditional charter school and its contemporary learning environment.
Foothills-Heartland Charter is located on the Jackson High School campus. Foothills partnered with the Butts County School District, opening the Butts County site on Aug. 17, 2020.
Since 2015, Foothills Education Charter High School has been north-middle Georgia's answer to the dropout problem. Modeled after the highly successful Mountain Education Charter High School, Foothills brings a convenient, flexible and self-paced format to its approach in helping students earn an accredited Georgia High School diploma.
With 16 locations across the region, all classes are held in the evening, Monday – Thursday, and full-time students are eligible for free tuition. In addition, all courses are mastery based, a cannot fail model, and have no deadlines. Foothills offers a variety of course formats including web-based instruction, to meet the different learning styles of students.
For more information on enrolling at Butts Foothill-Heartland Charter High School, please visit foothillscharter.org/about/enrollment_information..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.