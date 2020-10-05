After spending the last two weeks in quarantine, the Jackson Red Devils are back on the field and getting ready for a spirited game against the Pike County Pirates Friday night at Red Devil Hill.
Friday was originally scheduled to be Homecoming, but school officials decided to switch it to Senior Night, according to coach Dary Myricks.
"We decided to move it up and have Senior Night early this year," Myricks said. "Because of the concerns about Covid, we want to be sure we are able to honor our seniors. All together, we have 19 seniors with managers and football players, and we want to make sure we tell them thank you for being Red Devils for the better part of our program for four years."
Jackson is 1-1 on the season, with an opening 52-28 loss to Ola on Sept. 4, and a thrilling 22-21 win in overtime over Lamar County on Sept. 18.
Pike is looking for its first win of the season. The Pirates lost 43-13 to Lamar County on Sept. 4, and last week fell to Upson-Lee, 41-0.
But Coach Myricks knows when the Pirates and Red Devils face each other Friday night, there will be more on the line than just a victory.
"Pike and Jackson are not only a sports rivalry, but kind of a community rivalry, too," he said. "They want to win against us and we want to win against them. This has turned into one of those small town rivalries. This is one game where I know their kids are going to come in ready to play.
"Their kids and our kids get chances to hang out together on the weekends and do things together. They all know each other, so it makes for a really spirited and highly competitive environment.
"They are always a dangerous team when they play us. We've always got to be wary and make sure that we take care of our business when we play Pike County."
Because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements, Jackson is only allowing about 1,000 fans into the games at Red Devil Hill. The football team, band and cheerleaders are allowed two tickets each for family members.
There will be no in-person ticket sales at Red Devil Hill. Fans wanting to attend the games must purchase their tickets online ahead of time.
General admission tickets will be sold online through whollytickets.com. All tickets will be $10.50. All spectators will need to display the barcode that will be sent to their email for checking in purposes at the gate.
All spectators are asked to wear a face covering while transitioning in and out of the stadium, while visiting the restrooms, and while visiting the concession stands.
When sitting, please sit with your group and seat yourself with social distancing in mind.
Because of the limited seating, the Red Devil football games will be streamed live. For those that want to watch from the comfort of your own home you can purchase an online ticket for $10. Jackson High School is not responsible for the actual streaming of the event or any technical difficulties. The link and directions will be uploaded on the Jackson High social media pages and school website.
