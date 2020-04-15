The Butts County Saint Vincent DePaul conference is conducting a food drive this week in support of a "Drive-Up Food Pantry" that will be hosted this Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 359 Old Griffin Road in Jackson.
Saint Vincent DePaul (SVDP) is a non-profit ministry whose mission is centered on providing emergency assistance to those in need. Its primary focus is on families' most essential need - food.
Jackson's Ingles management has allowed SVDP to place a large collection barrel at the store's entrance for the collection of groceries.
Saint Vincent DePaul's Butts County conference will supplement those donations with an additional $2,000 in purchased groceries. Any funds received between now and Saturday will also be applied to the cause. Donations can be made through Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church.
The group plans to arrange five-pound packs of frozen chicken (donated by Milestone Foods) into baskets that will also include shelf-stable/canned grocery items collected this week.
Basket quantities will be based on the resources mentioned above, and all grocery items purchased and collected in the Ingles barrel will be donated Saturday.
Baskets will be provided on a first-come-first served basis, beginning at 1 p.m. in Saint Mary's parking lot. Participants will be directed by the parish's Knights of Columbus, and all are being asked to remain in their cars for their health safety and that of the volunteers. Food baskets will be (safe-distance) loaded into car trunks.
"A lot of our neighbors are hurting right now," said one of the participating volunteers. "We hear governmental help is on the way, but it doesn't put dinner on the table tomorrow... This event will."
For more information, contact the church at 770-775-4162, or email George Levins at glevins@mindspring.com.
