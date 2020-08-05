A Flovilla woman died Sunday evening after her car broke down on I-75 in Monroe County and she was hit by a truck.
According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Anna Lewis, deputies responded to the call from a tractor-trailer driver who said he hit something in the middle of the interstate on the southbound side about 11:40 p.m. near mile marker 184.
When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Amanda Faye Banks, 39, of Flovilla. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Banks' vehicle had broken down and was on the emergency shoulder of the road. She had gotten out of her vehicle and was struck sometime after that. Her vehicle was found near the scene of the accident.
It hasn't been determined yet if the truck was the first vehicle to hit her. The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.