The city of Flovilla, along with local non-profit Love Thy Neighbor, has organized a 5K fun run and walk for Saturday, March 14 to benefit a Butts County family who lost their home and their son to a fire.
The McNutt/Lockard family lost their home, located off Hwy. 42 just north of Flovilla, to a fire on Sunday, Jan. 26. The family’s son, 12-year-old Aiden McNutt of Newton County, perished in the fire. His sister, 17-year-old Nevaeh Lockard, a student at Jackson High School, was severely burned and remains hospitalized.
“This family may not live inside the Flovilla city limits, but they are our customers for their water and trash service and this is one way we can give back,” said Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns during the Feb. 17 meeting of the Flovilla City Council. “All proceeds from this event will go to assist this family to help get them back on their feet.”
The event, “Flo who? Flo what? Flovilla 5K” will begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 through Feb. 28 which secures the participant an event t-shirt. The fee goes up to $30 on Feb. 29. Registration forms are available at Flovilla City Hall or online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Dashboard/Overview/86545.
To donate to the cause without participating in the 5K event, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/GA/Flovilla/FloWhoFloWhatFlovilla5kfunrun.
In other city business:
Councilwoman Catherine Watson said the Flovilla Fire Department raised $18,500 for the Georgia Burn Foundation during its Feb. 5 Give Burns the Boot fundraiser. The fire department was awarded a first place trophy for highest collections per capita for a city of its size and a trophy for ninth place in the state.
Councilman Charlie Fish Jr. announced an Adopt-A-Street event has been set for March 7 at 9 a.m. to clean up Beaty Circle. Councilman Willie Morgan reported the completion of the water line replacement project along Highway 42 from Potts Trail to Cenie Road.
Councilman J.C. Hosford reported the completion of the Flovilla Maintenance Department’s new warehouse building on Elm Street. The project involved converting a metal shed into an office and storage facility for the maintenance staff.
Hosford reminded the mayor of the need to repair the gazebo at Whitehead Park. The mayor approved the repairs.
Councilwoman Jacqueline Greer announced the annual Flovilla Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at Flovilla City Hall and Flovilla Day has been set for Saturday, April 25 beginning at 9 a.m.
The city council’s next meeting will be Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at city hall.
