ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that warrants have been issued for Brandon Lee Cavender, 31, of Flovilla for one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery in the 1st degree. Mr. Cavender is wanted in connection with a Butts County case.
“The suspect unsuccessfully filed a claim for $10,000.50 under his renter’s policy with Farmers Insurance,” said Commissioner King. “The suspect claimed a leak from his water heater damaged items in his residence. My investigators discovered that Mr. Cavender subsequently submitted a forged plumbing invoice along with photos from the internet to support his claim.”
The warrants were issued on Jan. 11 by a Butts County Judge.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
