As a Tree City USA for the last 31 years, Flovilla has recognized the beauty and benefits of trees in an annual ceremony on Arbor Day. The Flovilla Tree Board has also taken the opportunity to honor some of the people who have done so much for Flovilla by dedicating trees planted on Arbor Day in honor of them or to their memories.
Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns and members of the tree board made it an extra special dedication on Feb.18 when they honored tree board chairperson Letha Kinard with her own tree, planted in front of the Flovilla North Cemetery. Kinard didn’t know they were going to do that and Burns said they lured Kinard to the program by asking her to give a genealogical presentation.
But Burns said Kinard is well-deserving of the honor through her long-time service to the city and its residents.
“Letha has been of great service to Flovilla and the citizens of Flovilla,” said Burns. “She has put this city above herself so many time, in various roles and duties. Letha has served on various boards and as a city council member.
Burns gave one example of Kinard’s selflessness and love for Flovilla.
“One of the few memories I have of Ms. Letha as she served on council was when she gave up her monthly pay as a council member to help the city recover from the financial fiasco it was in,” said Burns. “As the checks were passed out that night during the council meeting, without hesitation she slid hers back to the mayor and stated that she didn’t want to take that money, knowing the city was struggling financially.
“That made a lasting impression of Ms. Letha for m,” Burns continued. “She was selfless. It was evident tht she was not serving on the council for the money; she was serving because she loved our community and watned what was best for the citizens and for Flovilla as a whole. As that moment, I witnessed a simple act of servant leadership. I was moved.”
Burns said Kinard is the “research guru” when it comes to determined dates of service for the individuals the city honors at the tree dedications, but told Kinard it is her character and determination that makes her the serve leader she is.
“You planted your tree in service and it took root,” Burns told Kinard. “Your service and dedication has been admirable and has helped me become a better servant leader. This tree is the physical marker of your service to Flovilla and expresses the city’s gratitude towards you for her dedication and service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.