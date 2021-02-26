On Friday, Feb. 19, the city of Flovilla celebrated Arbor Day and the city’s 30th year of being a tree city, by planting two Okame cherry trees just outside of the entry gates of the North Flovilla Cemetery.
Typically, the Flovilla tree board will honor a former official of the city during the Arbor Day program. However, due to Covid-19, the tree board opted to not honor anyone this year and instead hold a small ceremony planting the trees, along with with officials from Flovilla and the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Mayor Beth Burns read an Arbor Day proclamation claiming February 19, 2021 as Arbor Day in the city and urged citizens to plant trees in the community. Flovilla became a tree city 30 years ago, in 1991.
Tree Board member and former Flovilla City Clerk, Virginia Williams, stated that she remembered being with the city when the city began the Arbor Day program and was present for most, if not all, of the Arbor Day events that the city held.
Present for the ceremony were Jason McMullen and Robert Hargrove from the GA Forestry Commission, Flovilla Council member Willie Morgan, Tree Board Chairwoman Letha Kinard, tree board members Mary Bryant, Lonise McDaniel, Virginia Williams, City Clerk Annie Mitchell, and Mayor Beth Burns.
