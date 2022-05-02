The city of Flovilla had a beautiful Saturday for their annual Flovilla Day, featuring the Flovilla 5K and the Flovilla Easter Egg Hunt (delayed from Apr. 16 because of rain), along with plenty of entertainment, food, and festivities.
