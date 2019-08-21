ATLANTA — Flovilla City Clerk Annie Mitchell recently received a municipal revenue administration certificate from the Georgia Municipal Association. The certificate was presented on Aug. 14 in Covington.
GMA’s municipal revenue administration certificate program is designed to strengthen the understanding of city managers, city clerks, finance officers, customer service staff, elected officials and other city employees on different municipal revenue sources and applicable laws of the administration and collection process, GMA said in a statement. In order to receive the certificate, recipients must complete all six program courses: Ad Valorem Tax 101, Delinquent Tax Collection, Governmental Fund Revenue Sources 101, Occupation Tax and Regulatory Fees, Alcohol Excise Tax and License Fees and Customer Service/Best Practices and Technology Solutions.
“We are proud to have members like Annie who commit to strengthening their understanding in a wide range of general fund revenue sources and professionalism in customer service,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson.
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 528 member cities.