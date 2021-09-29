Flovilla awarded $644,106 CDBG grant for water system improvements

The city of Flovilla has been awarded a $644,016 Community Development Block Grant for water system improvements from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The grant will be used in the Heard Street area to replace a water main, install new fire hydrants, and install additional valves along the main line. Total project cost is $704,016, with the city providing $60,000 in matching funds and in-kind resources.
"Receipt of this grant is outstanding news for our community, as it allows city officials to continue with our efforts in the replacement of aging water lines within the Flovilla service area,” Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns said. “This grant money will be utilized in the replacement of problematic waterlines in the areas of Heard and Beaty Streets, which have been under the city’s radar (for replacement) for several years now.”I would like to commend the employees and city council members for their diligence over the past year to ensure that the city would qualify and ultimately be awarded this grant,” she continued. “Their dedication towards this complex grant process has been phenomenal and is to be admired!”
“I would also like to thank the citizens of Flovilla and those within our service area for their continued support of our community. Without our citizens’ support, efforts such as this would not be possible.”
Flovilla is one of 60 local governments receiving 2021 CDBG grants totaling more than $43 million to help improve communities in the state.
“Georgians in these 60 counties and neighboring communities will directly benefit from the quality-of-life improvements provided by the CDBG program,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Our infrastructure investments are yielding great dividends, attracting major manufacturers and jobs to our state and helping keep Georgia the number one state for business.”
This year’s grant awards will fund $29.9 million in infrastructure projects, $5.8 million in housing and multiactivity projects, and $7.4 million in various building projects.
“I am extremely proud of these investments and the community impact that will result from each one. These awards represent careful planning, hard work, and a commitment to improving local communities,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn.
The CDBG grants are awarded annually on a competitive basis. This year, Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs received more than 100 applications for more than $70 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.