With a combined heritage of 57 years as Tree Cities USA, Jackson and Flovilla celebrated Arbor Day on Friday, Feb. 21 with thanks, proclamations, and tree plantings.
Jackson Arbor Day is sponsored by the three garden clubs - Azalea, Cherokee, and Mimosa, the Jackson Tree Board, and the city council. With concerns about the rainy weather last week making the ground too soggy to plant trees, Jackson held its ceremony in the meeting room at the Jackson City Hall.
Mayor Kay Pippin welcomed everyone to the ceremony, and Skip Mitchell, the pastor at Stark United Methodist Church, gave the opening prayer. The Jackson High School NJROTC Color Guard then presented the colors.
Rev. Cary Snelling of Jackson First Baptist Church lead the attendees in the National Anthem and then read the poem, “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer.
Councilman Theodore Patterson recognized the members of the Jackson Tree Board and their accomplishments. The members are Patterson, Hazel Newman, Shelby Henderson, and Tyler Garland.
Henderson then spoke on the need for the Tree Board to enact its responsibilities in the face of growth in the city, and urged that a requirement for the planting of trees be a part of every new building or renovation.
A new Tree City flag was presented to the city by Ryan Colley of the Georgia Forestry Commission. This is the 28th straight year Jackson has been recognized as a Tree City, USA.
Nancy Phillips of the Mimosa Garden Club described the trees - Carolina Sapphires - which will be planted in the city cemetery when the weather is better.
A proclamation of thanks and recognition was then read and presented to the garden clubs' presidents: Azalea - Emma Chapman, Cherokee - Paula New, and Mimosa - Faye O'Dell.
Flovilla also held its ceremony inside City Hall, but then attendees walked the short distance over to the Flovilla North Cemetery to mark the planting of two trees in honor of former city worker and councilman Thomas "Son" Douglas.
Letha Kinard, chairperson of the Flovilla Tree Board welcomed everyone to the 2020 celebration and introduced the rest of the members of the tree board: Johanna Anderson, Tracie Anderson, Mary Bryan, Lottie Grier, Mable Ward, Virginia Williams, and Lonise McDaniel.
Mayor Beth Ogletree gave the invocation, and Mable Ward read an Arbor Day proclamation.
Ryan Colley of the Georgia Forestry Commission then presented the city with its Tree City flag. Flovilla has been recognized as a Tree City, USA for 29 straight years.
The trees this year were planted in honor of former city worker and city councilman Thomas "Son" Douglas. Former city clerk Virginia Williams reminisced about Douglas coming to work for Flovilla after working in Atlanta.
Williams said Douglas came to work for Flovilla in 1993 and they developed a good friendship. She said he was a dedicated worker.
"You could ask him to do anything and he always did it," Williams said. "He never said 'I can't do it;' he just went out and got the job done."
Ogletree then dedicated the trees to Douglas and had closing remarks. She said when Douglas worked for the city water department, that he knew where every water line in the city was, and that she still turns to him today when she needs to know where a water line and its cut offs are.
When Douglas was elected to the city council, he served over the street department and was as dedicated to it as he was to the water department. He also served with the city fire department.
Following the ceremony, everyone walked to the cemetery for the tree plantings.
