The Flovilla 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, May 1, beginning at 8 a.m., and this year the event will raise money for Chris Head, the Butts County Recreation Department coach seriously injured when he was shot in the neck on Sunday, Mar. 14 while trying to break up a fight outside the Franklin Street gym
"Chris has been an amazing coach and mentor to many of the young men in our community," said Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns. "He has touched the lives of countless numbers of youth in our community for quite a number of years. And his acts on that Sunday afternoon saved so many other lives. He is a true hero of our community and he and his family deserve all of our support."
Burns said in light of recent events in the Butts County community, she feels it is important to show solidarity.
"While it does not prevent the violence from occurring, it does show that the leaders in our community, whether business, political, non-profit, or church, are unified and are working together to help circumvent the violence," Burns said. "I am simply asking for a couple of hours of your time. I am simply requesting your presence. It takes a village.
We are the village."
The event is co-sponsored by the city of Flovilla and the non-profit group, Love Thy Neighbor, and Burns is seeking other businesses and organizations as sponsors as well. Anyone who would like to be a sponsor for this event or has any questions can contact Flovilla City Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 770-775-5661.
Registration for the event is $25 until April 17, and $35 after April 17. All proceeds will be donated to Head and his family. Registration forms are available on the City of Flovilla Facebook page or at Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla, or runners and walkers can register online through Run Sign up at https://runsignup.com/.../Flovilla/FlowhoFlowhatFlovilla5k.
