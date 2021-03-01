ATLANTA – Flooding can happen whenever it rains, with little or no time to prepare or evacuate. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) recognizes Flood Safety Preparedness Week March 8-12. The week encourages Georgians to prepare for flooding.
“Flooding can happen at any time throughout the year,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “It’s important that Georgians know how to prepare for and respond to these events to mitigate the impacts to life and property.”
Flood Safety Preparedness Week showcases a new tip each day to inform you and your family on the hazards, safety and preparation for floods.
• Monday, March 8 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community to so you’re prepared in case of a flood.
• Tuesday, March 9 – Turn Around, Don't Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.
• Wednesday, March 10 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically stalls. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.
• Thursday, March 11 – NWS Water Resources and Services: Many homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover floods. Make sure you’re financially ready for a flood event by visiting www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember: flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so sooner is better than later.
• Friday, March 12 – Partner Services: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) can provide you with resources and tips to help you prepare for a flood.
For more information and resources visit https://gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow @GeorgiaEMAHS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for preparedness tips and emergency information.
